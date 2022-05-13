DEEPSPACE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,573.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $34,573.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00542305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037538 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.22 or 1.98611575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

