DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.