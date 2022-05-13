Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 461,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,015. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

