David E. Rainbolt Sells 90,438 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.00. 473,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.18.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

