DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Diageo worth $99,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,271,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

NYSE DEO traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.42. 12,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

