DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $262,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 678,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,190,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

