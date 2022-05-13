DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

