DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

WDAY traded up $11.00 on Friday, hitting $182.92. The company had a trading volume of 58,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

