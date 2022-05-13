DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 9,561 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $199.83. 17,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $270.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

