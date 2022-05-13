DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 5,214 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.85. 116,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.