DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. 80,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,468. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

