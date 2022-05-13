DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AES by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AES by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 224,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,539. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.