DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $55.41 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,281 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $55,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 170,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

