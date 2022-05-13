DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after purchasing an additional 432,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,489,000 after purchasing an additional 298,579 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,758,000 after purchasing an additional 280,350 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,156. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

