DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

