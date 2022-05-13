DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 42,240 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.63% of TowneBank worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.