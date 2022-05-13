DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,322 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3,399.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 205,192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

SNY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.