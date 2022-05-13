Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Sells $400,600.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAY stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 154.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 71,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
