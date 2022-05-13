Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Sells $400,600.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 154.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 71,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

