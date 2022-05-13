DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $769,826.82

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $769,826.82 and $1,696.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

