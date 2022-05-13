Darwinia Commitment Token 1-Day Volume Tops $44,941.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 41% against the dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $547,632.99 and approximately $44,941.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.85 or 0.00045518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,442.12 or 1.00037934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 91,496 coins and its circulating supply is 39,536 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

