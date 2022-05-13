Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $75.53. 5,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,068.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

