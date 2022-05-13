Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $75.53. 5,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.