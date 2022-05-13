DAOstack Tops 24 Hour Volume of $785.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $832,154.02 and $785.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,039.66 or 1.00031750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

