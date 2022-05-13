DA Davidson Weighs in on Matrix Service’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Matrix Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.17). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.30 on Friday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $12.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 492,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 412,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 94.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 378,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

