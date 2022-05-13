D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) will announce sales of $9.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.06 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $7.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 4,569,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.