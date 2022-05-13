D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.06 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $7.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 4,569,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.