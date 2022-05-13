CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 287,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 473,885 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,446,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.