CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

CTMX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.95.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

