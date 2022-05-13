Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $525,071.98 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84.

On Thursday, March 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 693,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,341. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 681,800 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

