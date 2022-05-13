Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Posts Earnings Results

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytek Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CTKB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $8.85. 25,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,332,400. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 549.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

