CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.92)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.77). The company issued revenue guidance of $583.5-$598.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.13 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

