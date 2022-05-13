CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $11,229,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. 247,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

