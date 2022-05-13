Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in VMware by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in VMware by 55.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in VMware by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.12. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

