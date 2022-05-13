Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 684 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,598,000 after buying an additional 278,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after buying an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,897,000 after buying an additional 802,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of FE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.39. 134,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

