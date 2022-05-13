Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,660 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 3,174,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,242.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

