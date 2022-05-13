Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 34 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SOXX traded up $21.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.36. 117,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.42. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $377.33 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

