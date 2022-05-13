Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.97. 9,295,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,977,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10. The company has a market cap of $368.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

