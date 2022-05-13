Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 185 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after acquiring an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after buying an additional 117,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,976,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,453. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.