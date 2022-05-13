Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 180 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

