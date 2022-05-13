Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 17,596 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 467,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 158,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 22,678,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074,795. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

