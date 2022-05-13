Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

INCY traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $74.94. 30,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

