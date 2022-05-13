Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after acquiring an additional 238,579 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,490. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

