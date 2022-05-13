Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,104,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.24. 38,228,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,371,727. The firm has a market cap of $517.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

