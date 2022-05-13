Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,605. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

