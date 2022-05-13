Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

T stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,461,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,956,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.