Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 171,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

