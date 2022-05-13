Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 285 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.60. 325,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.45. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.26 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.