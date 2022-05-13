Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,519,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,339 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.30. 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,057,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

