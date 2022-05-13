Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after buying an additional 62,397 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

