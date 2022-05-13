Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.