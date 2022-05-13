Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $9.70 on Friday, reaching $249.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.94. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.