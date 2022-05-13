Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $259.04

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.04 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 252.66 ($3.12). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.27), with a volume of 7,401 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.54 million and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other Curtis Banks Group news, insider Daniel James Cowland sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.00), for a total value of £4,590.27 ($5,659.31).

About Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

